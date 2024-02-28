Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE EDR opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

