Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

