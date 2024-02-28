Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

