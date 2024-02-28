Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,823 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

