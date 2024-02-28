West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Trimmed by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $358.29 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.84. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

