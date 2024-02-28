Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $279.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.