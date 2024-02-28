Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

