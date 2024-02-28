First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

