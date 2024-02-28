Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

