Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI).

