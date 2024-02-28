Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.24. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

