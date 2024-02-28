Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.82.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after acquiring an additional 205,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.