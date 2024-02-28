Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $446.27 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.82.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after acquiring an additional 205,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.