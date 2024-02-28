Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

