Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Enerplus has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.