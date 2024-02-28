Enerplus Co. (ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Enerplus has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Enerplus Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Enerplus
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.