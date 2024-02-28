Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 326.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.