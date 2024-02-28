FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 7,658 shares.The stock last traded at $68.92 and had previously closed at $68.93.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,210,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

