Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 113,014 shares.The stock last traded at $118.80 and had previously closed at $119.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,480,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,686 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

