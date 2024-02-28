Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 28,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 28,513 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $15.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.3521 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 66.88%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
