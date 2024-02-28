Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 28,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 28,513 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $15.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.3521 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 66.88%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

