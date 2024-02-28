Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 24,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.70.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $831.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.