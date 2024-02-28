Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 24,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.70.

The firm has a market cap of $831.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

