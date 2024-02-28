MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Natixis purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

