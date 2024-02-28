Analysts Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) PT at $35.53

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.