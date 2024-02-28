Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $391.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

