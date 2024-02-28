Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) PT at $198.75

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.