World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

World Kinect Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKC opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.