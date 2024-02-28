Analysts Set Quilter plc (LON:QLT) PT at GBX 92.67

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Quilter
Quilter Stock Down 3.2 %
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.