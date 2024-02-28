Brokerages Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProFrac by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

