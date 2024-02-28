Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

