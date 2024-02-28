FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of ARDX opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,761,000 after buying an additional 1,460,246 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

