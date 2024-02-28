Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 30.9 %

HIMS stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,911.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

