Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $13.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

