Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

WBD stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

