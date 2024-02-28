Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $5.59

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of research firms have commented on UWMC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UWMC

UWM Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE UWMC opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 2,107.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 3,429,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 322,021 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $452,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 48.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.