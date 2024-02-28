Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.07. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Affimed by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

