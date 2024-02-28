Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

RLAY opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $19.23.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 2,027,003 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

