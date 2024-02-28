Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

