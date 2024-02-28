Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

