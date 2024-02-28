HC Wainwright Comments on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 58.8 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

