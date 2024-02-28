Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,556,000 after buying an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after buying an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

