Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $137.89

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.89.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.