Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $420.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.67.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $512.91 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $528.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

