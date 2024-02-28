Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) versus Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Head to Head Analysis

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Genel Energy $432.70 million 0.76 -$7.30 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Genel Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas



Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Genel Energy



Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

