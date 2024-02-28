OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Financial Analysis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and HIVE Digital Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OppFi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.86 $7.10 million $0.07 50.51 HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 4.18 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -6.77

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.4% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OppFi and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47% HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OppFi and HIVE Digital Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.32%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than OppFi.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.