FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$34.85.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.