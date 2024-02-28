A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 201.80%.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
