A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

AMKBY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 201.80%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.