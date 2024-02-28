Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE HBI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

