Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $97.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

