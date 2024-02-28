Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.23.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$878.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

