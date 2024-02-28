Cormark Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $977.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

