Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Separately, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

