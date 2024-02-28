Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supremex in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Supremex’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.
Supremex Price Performance
TSE SXP opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.57. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.
Supremex Increases Dividend
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Supremex
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is Put Option Volume?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.