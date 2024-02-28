Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supremex in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Supremex’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

TSE SXP opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.57. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

